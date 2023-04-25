Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Peripheral manufacturer Razer and Roblox have signed a partnership for branded peripherals bundled with in-game items.

The product line includes the BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard, Orochi V2 wireless mouse and Barracuda X multi-platform wireless headset. Additionally, each peripheral comes with a corresponding, exclusive virtual item code to redeem on Roblox.

BlackWidow V3 – ROBLOX Edition comes with virtual pair of Razer Cyber Wings $179.99 USD / €259.99 MSRP

Orochi V2 – ROBLOX Edition comes with virtual Razer Cyberpack $89.99 USD / €99.99 MSRP

Barracuda X – ROBLOX Edition comes with virtual Razer Cyber Helmet $129.99 USD/ €159.99 MSRP



This partnership is the latest co-branded line for Razer. The manufacturer works with all kinds of brands including Marvel, BAPE, Hello Kitty and Tumi. On top of this, the company has partnered with numerous game publishers, creators and esports organizations.

Roblox has been at the forefront of brand partnerships in gaming. Its sandbox style and open platform has made the title a favorite platform for brands exploring the metaverse. However, this is the first time Roblox is releasing branded peripherals.

Pairing physical merchandise with digital items is becoming more popular. Bundles like these give players a way to show off their purchases in-game.

The Roblox edition of Razer’s peripherals will be on sale starting this Friday, April 28, 2023.