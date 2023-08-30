We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Ready Player Me, a provider of cross-platform avatar platforms, is introducing Copilot, a new tool fueled by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and OpenCopilot.

Designed to assist developers in seamlessly integrating the avatar platform into their applications and games, Copilot leverages machine learning and extensive training on technical documentation and support tickets.

The advent of AI tools like GitHub Copilot and OpenAI ChatGPT has significantly enhanced developers’ productivity worldwide. These tools have enabled faster code writing, efficient bug fixing, and seamless navigation through lengthy documentation.

With over 10,000 developers already utilizing Ready Player Me’s user-friendly character creator, which seamlessly integrates with web, desktop, AR/VR, and mobile apps and games, the company has become a go-to solution for avatar implementation. Ready Player Me offers a range of free tools, including Unity and Unreal Engine SDKs, as well as web integration tools.

By integrating Ready Player Me’s platform, companies can save valuable development resources that would have been spent on creating their own avatar system from scratch. This integration streamlines the process, saving both time and money.

In collaboration with OpenCopilot, Ready Player Me is launching Copilot. Using OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model, this innovative tool assists developers in integrating the character creator and expediting the launch of their applications. Copilot represents the company’s latest effort to enhance efficiency and productivity for developers.

Ready Player Me is tapping generative AI.

Ready Player Me collaborated with OpenCopilot to create a reliable and developer-friendly tool. Copilot was meticulously trained on Ready Player Me’s technical documentation, developers’ support tickets, and product documentation.

Throughout the integration process, Copilot serves as a valuable resource, guiding developers from platform evaluation to successful integration release. The tool addresses developers’ inquiries regarding licensing, offers technical assistance for integration and performance optimization, and ensures a seamless deployment of the avatar creator in live applications.

Copilot caters to a diverse range of developer requests, such as integrating the avatar creator for a Unity WebGL project, exploring customization options for outfits, and clarifying any payment requirements associated with using Ready Player Me.

Providing personalized guidance, Copilot adapts its responses to meet specific requirements and situational nuances defined by the developer.

In addition to Copilot, Ready Player Me is actively developing a suite of AI tools aimed at further enhancing the developer integration experience.

Earlier this year, the company provided a preview of AI-powered texture generation for avatar outfits as part of its Ready Player Me Labs initiative. This groundbreaking tool, set to be accessible to developers next month, enables the creation of avatar outfits without requiring extensive knowledge of 3D or graphic design tools.

Ready Player Me is also integrating AI into its content creation pipeline. Leveraging geometry-aware texturing, the company’s 3D artists can expedite the process of creating new outfit styles, further optimizing their internal workflows.