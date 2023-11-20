Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Readygg has partnered with Aptos Labs to bring as many as 15 million Web2 gamers into Web3 games.

This move, initiated through Readygg’s network and executed on the Aptos blockchain, aims to revamp the gaming experience with unparalleled scalability and gameplay.

Starting November 16, players can enroll for early access to the new releases scheduled for launch on December 6, marking the inception of an era where traditional gaming meets the innovations of blockchain technology.

Readygg’s network has already secured agreements with over 20 major Web2 publishers, boasting a library of 2,000 games enjoyed by a 200 million monthly active users. By the end of 2023, four of these publishers will transition to the Aptos blockchain, while an additional dozen are anticipated to follow suit in the upcoming year.

Event GamesBeat at the Game Awards We invite you to join us in LA for GamesBeat at the Game Awards event this December 7. Reserve your spot now as space is limited!

Learn More

The new titles set to debut include a diverse range of games: from the roguelike dungeon crawler Runestone Keeper available across PC, Android, and iOS, to the action-packed Rescue Robots Sniper Survival for Android users, as well as Minijuegos, a hypercasual platform, and ToroFun, a socially interactive browser-based gaming portal.

“It is difficult to overstate just how overjoyed we are about this commitment from Aptos Labs,” said David S. Bennahum, CEO of Readygg, in a statement. “Bridging web2 games to web3 has always been our goal, which is why we’ve built a range of tools traditional publishers can use to seamlessly reach a web3 audience and bring their typical users into the world of on-chain gaming.”

Each game will incorporate Web3 elements, featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while Minijuegos and ToroFun will introduce an NFT-based loyalty system.

“Aptos Lab’s expertise will ensure that millions of web2 gamers can get to grips with web3 very quickly, without having to contend with any kind of imposing learning curve,” said Christina Macedo, COO of Readygg, in a statement. “They can just have fun, and that’s all that matters.”

Participating publishers will not only benefit from the seamless capabilities of the Aptos blockchain, including swift transactions and asset portability, but will also have access to potential funding and grants via the Readygg $RDYX token, deemed “The Gamer’s Token.” Additionally, Aptos’ usage fees will ensure consistent and predictable costs, reducing publishers’ exposure to price volatility while operating Web3 components.

“This partnership with Readygg will accelerate the delivery of studio-quality web3 games, user experiences, and compelling ownable assets,” said Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs, in a statement.

Readygg’s long-standing vision has been to democratize web3 gaming access for billions worldwide, catering to developers, players, and content creators, especially in emerging markets. With this partnership, the company aims to enable widespread adoption of web3 and elevate gaming experiences to new heights.

Aptos Labs, co-founded by Shaikh and Avery Ching, has raised over $400 million and is backed by notable investors, such as a16z, Jump Crypto, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Franklin Templeton Investments. Aptos, a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain, incorporates Move, an innovative programming language designed for scalability and user protection.