Epic Games and Capturing Reality are announcing the release of RealityScan, a new 3D scanning app. The free app is available to download as of this writing, on the Apple iOS App Store.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app which turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models. The app does all the legwork; you don’t need any experience or training required to get started. Users snap a photo of an object with their phone and RealityScan transforms it.

RealityScan uses cloud processing to make the transformation happen. Once the process is complete the new 3D model can be uploaded to Sketchfab and freely shared.

For example, check out this desiccated tree stump.

I know, that doesn’t sound especially interesting, but seriously. Take a look. It’s got some real definition. Shadows and contours give it real depth. You see moss and mushroom growth. It’s genuinely impressive tech.

RealityScan is the brainchild of Capturing Reality. It’s a developer of world-class photogrammetry solutions, with a mission of making 3D scanning available to everyone.

Capturing Reality previously worked with Quixel, the curators of Megascans to create high-fidelity scans with a desktop program called RealityCapture. RealityScan is the next step for Capturing Reality, bringing that tech to mobile devices.

Models uploaded to Sketchfab can be used with Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, MetaHuman or any other post-processing tool. The compatibility with Unreal Engine is especially interesting. These uploads could pave the way for a new generation of ultra-realistic landscapes games going forward.

RealityScan is pretty easy to use, but for the absolute best results Capturing Reality put together a quick tutorial video to ease new users in.