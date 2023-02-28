Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Independent developer Legend Has It and publisher North Beach Games are working on open world Nordic adventure role-playing game Realms of Alterra.

The title is an AI-driven sandbox RPG in in development for PC. The title is a cyberpunk-inspired multiplayer adventure game that draws heavily from Norse mythology, set in a dystopian future after the Aesir-Vanir War.

Players take on the role of a character recruited by Odin to rescue Thor, who has been kidnapped by the Jotnar and taken to Alterra.

“We’re very excited to announce Realms of Alterra for the first time,” said Tomáš Pšenička, CEO of

Prague-based Legend Has It, in a statement. “Our team is focused on delivering the best game experience for players – we are all very passionate gamers and we want to bring something fresh to market. We’re thrilled to partner with North Beach Games, who know this category well.”

The player will traverse the Nine Realms, each procedurally generated, and powered by distinct and informed AI. Players can decide who they want to be — befriend the inhabitants or make adversaries. Actions have consequences – AI NPCs learn about the player, talk to each other and will know the deeds or misdeeds of the player. You can team up with other players and discover worlds together. Claim a world for yourself and let other players explore, fight, build and quest together.

“Tomas and I met while he was working on Space Engineers,” said John Miller, CEO of North Beach Games, in a statement. “We’ve wanted to work together for a long time. Over the past few years, North Beach Games was focused on 7 Days to Die and Stranded Deep. Meanwhile, Tomas has continued to build an amazing team and push the boundaries on design and technology. We are very excited to work together on Realms of Alterra.”

More game news and announcements will be shared in the coming months. Legend Has It is a Czech-based video game and AI software developer company. It has worked on games for Activision, Sony, Bohemia Interactive, 2K Interactive and Keen Software House.

North Beach Games publishes PC and console games with a focus on the survival crafting and role-playing categories. It is based in San Rafael, California.