Today was the first day of Rec Room‘s annual conference, Rec Con. The company revealed its latest features for Rec Room users and future plans. It’s also continuing the con through the 25th with several events, panels and special rooms.

Rec Room CCO and co-founder Cameron Brown announced Rec Room Studio in his opening remarks. This new Unity-based feature will offer new tools to creators.

The company also announced other things, such as Rec Room’s standalone PC client. It’s also working on a new Rec Room Original, a 4v1 monster escape scenario with four people vs a player-controlled monster. It’s also launching a virtual haunted house to celebrate Halloween, the first of its kind to be acknowledged by the Haunt Society apparently.

Rec Room Studio

The company’s biggest announcement, Rec Room Studio, offers new creations tools and the Unity Editor to room creators. According to Rec Room, creators will have access to features such as importing assets, Unity Terrain Editor, Unity ProBuilder, custom sound and more.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Brown said, “Adding Rec Room Studio into the mix does several things. It gives our creators access to a whole set of professional game development tools – not only the Unity editor itself, but the constellation of apps it can import from – Blender, Photoshop, etc. We think it gives our creators a pathway to gain experience with an industry standard tool. We know that lots of our creators aspire to a career in development, so spending time with these tools is an investment in that goal for them. And of course, it provides an immediate level up in the fidelity and complexity of Rec Room rooms, which benefits all of our players.”

Future of Rec Room

Rec Room also revealed some of the milestones it’s reached in its lifespan: For example, it’s accrued over 82 million monthly active users in six years. It also paid out $1 million to creators in the first half of 2022.

When asked about Rec Room’s immediate future, Brown said, “It’s really important to us that creators feel rewarded for their efforts, which we think comes in three flavors. First of all, it’s got to be fun to create in Rec Room! We’ll continue to invest in the creation tools and systems, trying to make them as delightful as possible. Secondly, any creator wants an audience for their creations – you want people to see your work, and you want to get feedback. So we’re taking a look at our various recommendation and discovery systems to make sure all our creators have a shot at an audience. We’re also overdue for improving our tools that allow creators to connect with their subscribers.

“Lastly, we’ve been really pleased with our payout program, where our creators are able to cash out the tokens they earn. We’ve seen a huge increase in that program over the last year, and it’s something we want to keep growing.”