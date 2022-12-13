Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Rec Room announced today it has partnered with Mattel to bring three Masters of the Universe characters to the VR platform. Starting on Thursday, players can outfit their avatars to look like Prince Adam of Eternia a.k.a. He-Man, memetic villain Keldor a.k.a. Skeletor and Teela.

More specifically, players can buy parts of the characters’ costumes for their avatar, with each one consisting of three separate pieces (such as Adam’s hair or Skeletor’s armor). They can also purchase their own Power Sword. The three characters will also be available for photo ops within Rec Room, with Castle Greyskull looming in the background. Apparently, they’ll even talk to the player if they’re wearing the right costume pieces.

Mike DeLaet, global head of digital gaming at Mattel, said in a statement, “Rec Room has amassed an impressive audience thanks to its unique entertainment experience and ability to enable players to create and share their own, unique worlds. As the Masters of the Universe franchise is now in its 40th year, we are looking forward to partnering with Rec Room and giving both longstanding and new fans yet another way to experience their favorite characters.”

The three characters will be available December 15 through January 15 across all Rec Room platforms in a Masters of the Universe pop-up shop. All three are also available to purchase at the Rec Room store through March 31.