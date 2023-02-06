Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has crossed a major sales milestone, with over 50 million copies of the game sold. Take-Two Interactive revealed this figure in its quarterly earnings report, noting that the Western open-world title had surpassed its expectations. It also credited Red Dead Online’s holiday releases with keeping interest in the game alive.

Take-Two also pointed out that RDR2 was “the #1 selling game on Steam for the quarter and #3 for 2022.” The last reported sales figure came at the end of last quarter, in August 2022, when the publisher revealed that RDR2 was sitting at around 45 million units sold.

The company also added later in the report that it expects sales to go even higher. Both Red Dead Online and RDR2 were listed as expected major contributors to future net bookings.

In addition to RDR2, Take-Two also announced that Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 175 million units. For this it also credited its consistent output of updates for GTA Online, most notably the Los Santos Drug Wars update late last year. Similarly, NBA 2K23 sold over 8 million units