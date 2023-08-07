We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Red Dead Redemption and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, are coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this summer. This is the first time that Rockstar Games’ classic Western epic will be available these modern consoles — including the PlayStation 5 thanks to backwards compatibility.

Notably, this release will not include an updated PC or Xbox experience. This isn’t too surprising as Red Dead Redemption is already available on these platforms — the main game and Undead Nightmare are available separately on the Microsoft Store.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.



Double Eleven Studios converted the titles for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. In addition to porting the game, the studio also added support for new languages. These include Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Latin American Spanish.

Both new players and original fans will be able to purchase these titles through the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store starting August 17, 2023. Physical copies of the combo arrive later this year on October 13. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be $49.99.