ReedPop will not be working on future E3 events with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

GamesIndustry.biz reported that both parties have agreed that they will not work together. This comes after they failed to stage E3 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Others have also reported that the ESA has also informed the Los Angeles Convention Center, which was the pre-pandemic home of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, that it will not do a show on there in 2024. The ESA has said it continues to figure out what it will do next.

In a statement, the ESA said, “We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events.”

The trade group added, “While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.”

ReedPop, which owns the PAX fan shows and is the parent of GamesIndustry.biz, had previously signed a multi-year deal to do E3. But the relaunch of the event for June 2023 failed, and ReedPop executive Len Fensterman left the company.

GamesIndustry.biz said ReedPop’s games events head Kyle Marsden-Kish said, “We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole. While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it.”