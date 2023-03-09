Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

During today’s Capcom Spotlight, the publisher announced that a demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake will be available later today.

Resident Evil 4 launches on March 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PC. This a remake of the 2005 horror shooter, which popularized the over-the-shoulder camera that is now standard for third-person shooters.

The “chainsaw demo” will give players a taste of the game and will be available on all of the platforms that RE4 is launching on. It takes place in the beginning of the story, showing Leon’s first encounter in the infected, European village.