Apple revealed its latest phones, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, at today’s Wanderlust event. While the phones’ gaming prowess was a footnote to its other technical updates, the company also showed that the Pro version of the new phone is capable of running several triple-A games natively. Some of those games are launching on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year and in 2024, including Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Most of the details about the iPhone 15 Pro’s gaming abilities fell under the section about its chip, the A17 Pro. According to Sribalan Santhanam, Apple’s VP of the Silicon Engineering Group, the new GPU offers hardware-accelerated raytracing for smoother gameplay. During the presentation, Apple’s staff also noted that the iPhone 15 is also compatible with most modern controllers such as the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

Apple didn’t offer specific release dates for the games but said during the presentation that Resident Evil 4 Remake would launch on the new phone sometime later this year. According to its Apple Newsroom post, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding all launch natively on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year. AC Mirage launches sometime in 2024. This would be the first time a console version of an Assassin’s Creed game is available natively on mobile.

Other games shown working on the iPhone 15 Pro include The Division Resurgence, Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact. Resurgence launches on iPhone in early 2024, which is slightly behind its original release window of fall 2023.