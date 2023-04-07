Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Capcom today revealed new sales figures for both the recently released Resident Evil 4 Remake and the Resident Evil series. According to the company, RE4R has surpassed 4 million units sold within only a few weeks of its release. The series itself has also surpassed new sales milestones even before the launch of the new title.

At last report, we heard that RE4R sold 3 million units within days of its launch. According to Alex Aniel, author of Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil, this makes it the second-fastest-selling Resident Evil game of all time, after Resident Evil 6.

These new sales figures coincide with the release of RE4R’s Mercenaries Mode. This free update adds the classic mode from the original game to the remake, with the addition of Luis as a new character. Capcom implied in its press release that it will continue to work on updates for the game, saying it will “continue to focus on growing sales of the title.”

In addition to the RE4-make’s sales figures, Capcom also revealed that the series itself has hit a new milestone. Sales of the entire series have exceeded 135 million units sold as of the end of 2022. Capcom has kept the series alive in part due to its remakes of previous games in the series, in addition to its release of new titles. At the moment, it’s unclear what direction the company will take the series going forward.