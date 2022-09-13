Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Nintendo announced that Capcom’s Resident Evil Village Cloud will come to the Switch on October 28.
Ethan Winters must face the evils of the village and its four fearsome lords to rescue his abducted daughter. You can try a demo for free on the Nintendo eShop today.
The winter’s expansion with a third-person mode and new content will launch on December 2. Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard will launch as cloud versions this year on the Switch.
