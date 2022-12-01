Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Resolution Games announced today that it’s holding a VR games-based showcase on December 15. The Resolution Games Showcase will have news about several game announcements and updates, according to the studio. It’ll stream live on YouTube and Facebook.

Tony Palm, Resolution’s CEO, said in a statement, “With the holidays right around the corner, we’re poised to see many more gamers unwrap a headset and immerse themselves into VR for the very first time. Our showcase – which will be the single-largest news day the studio has ever had – will provide a warm welcome to new VR players taking their first virtual steps alongside the millions of players who already enjoy our games as we share new and upcoming fun they have to look forward to from Resolution Games.”

Resolution is currently coming off of the success of several games, such as Demeo and Blaston. Earlier this year, it revealed that it saw record growth in 2021, following the release of Demeo and its acquisition of Zenz VR. It also raised $25 million in funding.

Resolution has not yet revealed what games or studios will present at the showcase. However, it confirmed that, as a present to its users, it’s releasing the title Reign of Madness. The expansion is a new adventure in the VR dungeon crawler Demeo. The title launches on December 15 alongside the showcase.