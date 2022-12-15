Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Resolution Games today held its inaugural VR/AR games showcase, revealing several new titles either available now or coming in 2023. The showcase includes several new games and updates on existing titles. These include Demeo, Blaston, Ultimechs and Bait! Fishin’ Buddies.

One of the new titles announced is Spatial Ops, a mixed-reality competitive FPS. It’s currently available to download as a free open beta on SideQuest. The title uses Passthrough tech to turn real-world environments into in-game battlefield for 1-8 players. Players can play in a number of modes, including Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch.

Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution, said in a statement, “After seeing the reaction that Spatial Ops received when we teased it in October, we didn’t want to wait a moment longer to get it into players hands — which is why we’ve decided to open up our in-development project to the world in open beta.” The beta is currently available on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

The other new game announced is Racket Club, a multiplayer sports title. Resolution plans to announce more information about it in 2023.

Three of the titles announced at the event are part of Demeo, the VR-based dungeon crawler. For starters, it announced an update to Demeo: Reign of Madness, with the fifth chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga. It’s available now as a free update for Demeo owners. The PvP version of Demeo, called Demeo Battles, launches in 2023.

Resolution also revealed it’s shifting its first-person shooter Blaston to free-to-play. Players will receive several items in the new update. It’s also launching on Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4 in 2023. Another of its games, Bait! Fishin’ Buddies, is getting a multiplayer update today, making it another one of Resolution’s “Tinyverse” settings. Resolution’s Ultimechs is also getting a free Season 2 update, which adds an Arcade mode.

Paul Brady, Resolution Games president and co-founder, said of the showcase, “What’s projected for 2023 and beyond in the XR industry has us incredibly excited for what’s next — and when ‘what’s next’ comes, we’ll be ready and waiting. This year, Resolution Games has experienced an incredible deal of growth, opened a US headquarters in Austin, Texas, acquired Zenz VR and their incredible team — all while continuing to innovate new ways to play with the latest XR technologies. And the fun’s just getting started!”