Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Respawn Entertainment announced today that it’s opening a new studio location in Madison, Wisconsin. The new location is apparently going to help the developer’s major game, Apex Legends.

Ryan Burnett, formerly of Raven Software and Epic Games, heads the new Respawn Madison. The studio was built with the assistance of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This is the second new studio location the company formed since its launch, with the first being in Vancouver.

According to Daniel Suarez, SVP of operations at Respawn, the new location will support Apex Legends, which just had its 4th anniversary. Respawn as a whole is also working on new Star Wars games, including the upcoming Jedi Survivor.

Madison is currently home to several other gaming studios, including Raven Software (notable for recently being the site of the first recognized gaming union), one American arm of PUBG Studio, mobile studio PerBlue, Roundhouse Studio (formerly known as Human Head Games) and educational game developer Filament Games.