Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Ziggurat Interactive announced today that Mara Junot is part of the voice cast for its upcoming game Slave Zero X. Junot’s past gaming voice credits include God of War Ragnarök, Destiny 2 and Diablo Immortal.

In Slave Zero X, Junot plays Enyo, a member of a villain group called the Five Calamities. “A firearm expert, born out of a lifetime of mercenary work and a deep understanding of the mechanism and maintenance of her weaponry, her Exo-Suit and training also give her unparalleled mobility to get to any vantage point,” Ziggurat explains.

Slave Zero X is a prequel to Slave Zero, an action game from 1999 that came out for Dreamcast and PC. While the original is a third-person shooter, the new game is more of a side-scrolling hack-and-slash affair featuring 2.5D graphics. It uses 2D pixel characters on top of 3D backgrounds.

The title is set to release at some point in 2023.