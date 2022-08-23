Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Return to Monkey Island revealed a September 19 release date. Yes, that is also International Talk Like a Pirate Day. RMI is releasing for Switch and PC.

The sixth entry in the pirate-themed adventure game series brings back Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert. The story takes place after the events of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

Stan sure knows his marketing! It's the biggest #MonkeyIslandMonday ever and it's International Talk Like a Pirate Day and you can preorder now and it's less than a month away and I should to get back to bug fixing! https://t.co/kY0OPqMiOu pic.twitter.com/TEu1rWQ0zN — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) August 23, 2022

Speaking of Monkey Island 2, this will be the first new entry in the series since the 2010 remake of that game.

Also, Return to Monkey Island is getting horse armor as a pre-order bonus, a callback to the once controversial DLC for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The horse armor in RMI will sit in your inventory and, you know, look nice.