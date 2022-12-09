Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

During The Game Awards, Sony announced the latest PlayStation exclusive to get a PC port is Housemarque’s Returnal. It launches on PC “soon,” according to the trailer.

Returnal first launched on PlayStation in 2021, and Housemarque has launched several updates throughout the last two years. It also won Best Action game at last year’s Game Awards.

Sony is bringing several of its titles to PC, among them God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Spider-Man. While some of its exclusives have thus far eluded PC — Bloodborne remains a surprising omission — Returnal joins a growing body of titles.