Revolving Games, a Web3 based game developer, has released the first gameplay footage of its new title. The game, Skyborne Legacy, is a decentralized MMORPG by a team of veteran developers. Last month the team secured $13.2 million in funding from Dan Houser of Rockstar fame, Pantera Capital, Animoca Brands, Polygon, Dapper Labs, and others.

“We’re extremely excited to show off an early sneak peek at the world and gameplay of Skyborne Legacy,” said Christopher Arrington, game director for Skyborne Legacy, in a press release. “A lot of passion and effort has gone into crafting the vision and look and feel of the game, and the team is excited to be integrating Web3 technology and ethos into our game development processes. We’re thrilled to share this first build with the community, as we continue to hone Skyborne Legacy.”

Inspired by Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda, Skyborne Legacy is based on social world exploration and trading. Along with the new gameplay trailer, the group has released its roadmap for future development. Recently, the game opened up for a sneak peek for players who joined the games discord in the first week.

The Skyborne Legacy roadmap.

“As an evolving world based around a player-controlled economy and active participation, Skyborne Legacy is not a ‘one-and-done’ game whose active development stops after its release; this is just the start,” said Di Dan, Design Director for Skyborne Legacy, in a press release. “We will continue developing the in-game universe and expanding it with new content for months and years to come, and our roadmap fully reflects that.”

Revolving Games is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) stream on Twitch for players. During the stream, players can ask questions of the development team, check out the game, and see inside the process.

“We’re lucky to be working with game veterans and leaders in their respective fields,” noted Shayan Zaeem, President of Worldwide Studios at Revolving Games. “With such talent and support across the board, the sky’s the limit when it comes to revolutionizing the traditional gaming scene, and we are fully dedicated to doing exactly that.”

For more information on Skyborne Legacy, check out the web site over here.