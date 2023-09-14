We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Riot Forge revealed that it will release Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story on November 1 on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Riot Games’ Riot Forge helps publish games from new game studios working on titles in the League of Legends universe. I played the game in a demo at the recent Gamescom show and it was a lot of fun.

Developed by Tequila Works, this story-driven adventure game will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, including Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with plans for other console releases in the future. Pre-orders for the game and its collector’s edition are now open.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story invites players to embark on an epic road trip alongside the beloved League champions Nunu and Willump. Set in the frostbitten land of Freljord, players will navigate through treacherous terrains, including harsh blizzards and ferocious wolves, in search of hidden secrets beneath the ice. With its storyline and immersive gameplay, Song of Nunu is aimed at both League enthusiasts and newcomers to the franchise.

Gamers can now pre-order Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story on various digital storefronts for $30. As an added bonus, those who pre-order will receive a digital art book. For dedicated fans looking for a more exclusive experience, a physical Collector’s Edition is available for $100 on merch.riotgames.com.

I played a demo at the beginning of the game, where I played as a ten-year-old boy from a nomadic tribe, traveling along with a big companion character, and you bond with that character over time.

The Tequila Works team described the Nunu game to me as a single-player narrative adventure with two best friends on a road trip. One is beefy, one is magical. Together, they go through a frozen world and you go down ice slides and try to toss things ahead to open the way for you to slide through. For instance, you have to trigger a gate to open before you slide into it. And you switch to climbing and jumping between obstacles or hop from one rock to another to cross over a chilly lake.

“We are trying to bring different sensibilities to the League of Legends universe,” the Tequila spokesman said. “We can see these mighty champions from a different angle. You don’t need to know anything about the world to play the game.”

It’s a forgiving game in the sense that I didn’t get stuck too much in my first demo. You will see different areas with distinct biomes. You will find instruments and compose your own songs with them. The flute plays an interesting role in the story. The team, which had about 14 people, started working on the game before the pandemic, and now they’re bringing it home.

Bandle City

Bandle Tale

In addition to Song of Nunu, Riot Forge has also announced another title called Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. Developed by Lazy Bear Games, Bandle Tale is a crafting RPG set in the enchanting world of Bandle City. Players will assume the role of their own Yordle, one of the quirky inhabitants of Bandle City, and embark on a quest to restore balance to the city and reunite its inhabitants. Bandle Tale aims to provide a laid-back gaming experience that will appeal to League enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Further details regarding the release date and collector’s edition of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story will be unveiled soon.

Andrew Hoffacker, director of Riot Forge, said in a statement, “Both Song of Nunu and Bandle Tale truly demonstrate what Riot Forge is all about. We’re working with tremendously creative developers in both Tequila Works and Lazy Bear Games, who are bringing their passion for storytelling and unique voices to the League of Legends universe. These studios have created heartwarming and emotionally rich experiences that enrich Runeterra for League fans while also offering captivating entry points to players looking to discover this unforgettable world.”

Established in 2019, Riot Forge is a publishing label within Riot Games dedicated to bringing the League of Legends universe to new players and platforms by delivering bespoke “completable” games. Partnering with experienced studios outside of Riot Games, Riot Forge aims to expand the League of Legends universe and provide players with new and unique experiences.

Tequila Works is part of Tencent and it has been making games since 2009. With a portfolio that includes BAFTA-nominated titles such as Deadlight, Tequila Works has established itself as a creative force in the industry. Tequila Works’ upcoming release, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, produced in partnership with Riot Forge, showcases the studio’s commitment to creating emotionally rich experiences.

Lazy Bear Games is an international video game development studio based in Vilnius, Lithuania. With a focus on creating curious worlds and entertaining stories, Lazy Bear Games has garnered acclaim for titles such as Graveyard Keeper and Punch Club.