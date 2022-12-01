Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Riot Games has announced the 10 winning designs for its Designing for Digital Thriving Challenge. Designers were challenged with proposing solutions that would help make online and digital spaces places where people can be their authentic selves and thrive.

The developer teamed up with IDEO, the Fair Play Alliance (FPA) and the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop, to run the contest. This partnership was forged with the goal of building inclusive and healthy online communities both now and in the future.

Proposals had to fit the themes of “designing for marginalized voices,” “fostering healthy and resilient digital spaces,” and “building a future for kids and families.” Each submission was judged by subject-matter experts across tech, design, education, and gaming. They used a rubric to evaluate if projects were relevant, actionable, accessible and equitable, impactful, and creative.

After refining the 179 proposals to just 25, these finalists were able to meet with mentors and refine their ideas before the final round. From there, winners were chosen and awarded either $50,000, $10,000, or $5,000 for their work.

$50,000 Grant Recipients

$10,000 Grant Recipients

$5,000 Grant Recipients

In line with this Challenge, Riot Games has been stepping up its non-profit efforts with various charitable project supported by its Social Impact Fund.