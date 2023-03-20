Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Riot Games and Amazon’s Prime Gaming have renewed their partnership. The deal spans in-game content across League of Legends, its mobile counterpart Wild Rift, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and new this year, Teamfight Tactics and the publisher’s esports programs.

Amazon Prime members will be able to unlock exclusive rewards starting this month. These include:

League of Legends — Beginning in March, the Prime Gaming Capsule includes a Mystery Skin Permanent (guaranteed epic), a Champion Permanent, 350 Riot Points, four Champion Shards, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and 200 Orange Essence.

— Beginning in March, the Prime Gaming Capsule includes a Mystery Skin Permanent (guaranteed epic), a Champion Permanent, 350 Riot Points, four Champion Shards, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and 200 Orange Essence. League of Legends: Wild Rift — Beginning in March, Prime members can grab content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. Content will include random Baubles, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses.

— Beginning in March, Prime members can grab content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. Content will include random Baubles, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses. Valorant — Beginning in March, players can grab timed-exclusive core content every month for an entire year (12 drops total). Planned content includes Player Cards, Gun Buddies and Sprays.

— Beginning in March, players can grab timed-exclusive core content every month for an entire year (12 drops total). Planned content includes Player Cards, Gun Buddies and Sprays. Legends of Runeterra — Beginning in March, Prime members can claim content on a monthly basis including: Tier 3 Prismatic Chests, Epic Cards and Rare Cards.

— Beginning in March, Prime members can claim content on a monthly basis including: Tier 3 Prismatic Chests, Epic Cards and Rare Cards. Teamfight Tactics — Beginning in April, for the first time, Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total). This will include Emote, Icon, Little Legend and Star Shard bundle content.

Prime Gaming will also remain a global sponsor for League of Legends and Valorant Esports. Additionally, Prime Gaming will be the first global sponsor for Teamfight Tactics Esports. Part of the deal includes sponsoring several events for the LCS, LEC, and VCT competitions in North America and EMEA.

The program will provide free content to esports fans throughout 2023 too. Prime members can claim exclusive esports emotes during LoL Esports global events (e.g., MSI and Worlds). Additionally, Prime Gaming will continue to sponsor key broadcast moments for VCT events including post-match highlights.

Prime Gaming partnership in context

Riot Games and Prime Gaming have worked closely since 2018. In October 2021, the companies expanded upon their partnership, increasing the quality and quantity of content.

This deal lasted through 2022, which recently caused fans to speculate that the deal had lapsed. Riot developer Andrei “Meddler” van Roon confirmed in the thread that negotiations were happening behind the scenes in February 2023.

While Riot will be supporting an additional game with this announcement, the rewards in each game have generally been reduced compared to 2022. For example, Wild Rift players will receive 12 drops this year, down from 24. Additionally, League of Legends players will receive fewer Riot Points and lower quality Champion Shards per drop.

However, the expanded scope of the partnership and the renewal itself is evidence that Prime Gaming benefits from the deal. Josh Dodson, director of Prime Gaming, echoes this.

“It’s clear to us that Prime Gaming members deeply value the regular content for several of Riot’s biggest and most popular games that we’ve offered to date. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering incredible value for Prime Gaming members and Riot fans,” said Dodson in a press release.

Prime members can claim in-game content for Riot Games titles as they become available by visiting gaming.amazon.com.