Sony revealed Rise of the Ronin during its State of Play event today.

Rise of the Ronin will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive from Team Ninja. It’s an action game that looks right in the developer’s wheelhouse. Team Ninja is the studio behind titles like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh.

It will launch at some point 2024, so the game is a ways away.