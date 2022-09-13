Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Sony revealed Rise of the Ronin during its State of Play event today.
Rise of the Ronin will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive from Team Ninja. It’s an action game that looks right in the developer’s wheelhouse. Team Ninja is the studio behind titles like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh.
It will launch at some point 2024, so the game is a ways away.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.