WarForward announced today that River City Girls 2 will launch in North America and Europe on December 15. The beat-’em-up will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

We knew that River City Girls 2 would come out this year, but it took a long time for WayForward to finalize a release date. The sequel to the 2019 title (which, by the way, is one of my favorite games from recent years) will include Marian and Provie as new playable characters, along with Misako, Kyoko, Kunio and Riki from its predecessor.

The River City Girls games follow the legacy of classic beat-’em-up franchises River City Rampage (aka the Kunio-kun series) and Double Dragon. Like with River City Rampage, they mix RPG elements with their brawling action.