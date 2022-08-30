Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Robin Games today announced the official launch of its interior design mobile game, Playhouse. The company’s first title allows users to design rooms and spaces using a variety of furniture from partnered brands.

Playhouse is, in the words of Robin Games, “a new immersive way to consume your favorite digital content – we bring in the internet’s favorite editorial brands, lifestyle brands, and content creators.” Players can design interior spaces with a drag-and-drop mechanic, adding various pieces of furniture and art to each room. Other players can also rate each other’s designs.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Robin CEO Jill Wilson said of Playhouse, “One of the main reasons we wanted to make Playhouse, and lifestyle games in general, is because we see a hole in the market for truly expressive, creative games. It’s funny to think of an interior design focused game as a fantasy game but we do — it’s a different type of fantasy from what is typically explored in games, but getting to design spaces with beautiful pieces is a real world fantasy for many people.”

Wilson also added that there was space in the market for a different kind of mobile game. “Lots of games have been created with women in mind that fall into the ‘casual’ bucket of shorter play sessions and lighter game play. I think ‘casual’ is a funny word to describe these games though because I’ve often witnessed play patterns from their audiences that are anything but casual. What we wanted to do with Playhouse was create deep and engaging gameplay that involves longer sessions and more midcore play patterns because we believe this format is what best fits the genre and the player’s desire to immerse themselves in creating their designs.”

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

Playhouse is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and Play Store respectively.