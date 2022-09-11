Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Roblox held its Roblox Innovation Awards 2022 event in San Francisco today, complete with an in-person gala event at Fort Mason.
The top winners included Starving Artists by Double Bandit Studios, the winner of the Builderman Award of Excellence. That award is named after the avatar for Dave Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.
In a post, Matt Curtis, vice president of developer relations, said the community of creators builds art, music, fashion, and entire worlds that captivate and inspire millions of people every day.
“For years we’ve recognized that passion with an annual virtual award show, but as their accomplishments grow, so does the need to recognize them,” Curtis said. “That’s why this year—and for the first time ever—we held a gala in-person and virtual event at the Roblox Developers Conference in Fort Mason, San Francisco, California: The Roblox Innovation Awards.”
At the largest RDC to date — and between awards featuring guest presenters like Karlie Kloss, MeganPlays, and MiniToon — the company made announcements about the future of the platform and did interviews with creators.
The winners
Best new experience – Deepwoken by Vows by the Sea
Best Creative Direction – Creatures of Sonaria by Sonar Studios
Best Use of Tech – TUNNELER by Homemade_Meal
Video Star Video of the Year – My $1,000,000 Mansion in Roblox by Itsfunneh
Video Star of the Year – Flamingo
Most Immersive Environment – I N T E R V A L by Titanic In A Bottle
Best Use of Avatar Fashion – Mermaid Life by FullflowerGames
Best International Hit – Welcome to Bloxburg by Coeptus
Best Audio Design – RoBeats by RobeatsDev
Best Content Update – Piggy – Breakout Update by MiniToon
Most Popular User-Created Item (UGC) – BubbleGum Candy (1.0) by OceanOrbs
Most Concurrent Users – Brookhaven by Wolfpaq
Developer Studio of the Year – Easy.gg
People’s Choice – BedWars by Easy.gg
Winners took home physical trophies from the event, but also earned a virtual copy for their avatars.
