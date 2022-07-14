Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The all-new Roblox Innovation Awards are coming as an in-person ceremony on September 10.

Roblox has opened voting for a contest that will honor the best of the user-generated content on its gaming platform.

Once called the Bloxys, the awards are now evolving into a show at the Roblox Developers Conference. The idea is to honor the talented creators across the Roblox community who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible on the platform, where users can earn money for their creations.

The new awards will air virtually from the conference event. It will feature new award categories such as Best Creative Direction, Best Use of Avatar Fashion and Best Audio Design.

In addition to honoring some of the most inventive creators on Roblox, the company is also giving

everyone in the community a chance to decide who’ll take home the awards for premier categories including Best Content Update, Video Star of the Year and more.

Roblox players can jump into the Roblox Innovation Awards Voting Hub now to cast votes for their favorite nominees. Voting ends at midnight on July 27.

Developers and creators will need to register in order to attend RDC and the Roblox Innovation Awards. Registration will open up in a couple of weeks to invited guests. If you are interested in staying up to date on RDC news, sign up here. The 15 categories are listed below:

Best New Experience

Developer Studio of the Year

Best Use of Tech

Video Star of the Year

Video Star Video of the Year

Best Creative Direction

Best International Hit

Most Immersive Environment

People’s Choice

Best Use of Avatar Fashion

Most Concurrent Users

Best Content Update

Most Popular User-Created Item

Best Audio Design

Builderman Award of Excellence (picked by Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki)