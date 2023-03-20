Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Roblox has launched two new generative AI tools to support the 12 million developers on its platform. Starting today, developers can opt-in to use both the AI-based material generation and coding tools.

Last month, the company laid out its vision for ways generative AI can support user generated content (UGC). These tools are the first to rollout to users.

AI Material generation and code assist

Material generation can be used to create high quality textures to apply to objects in-game. Similar to other image generators, users can select from a number of options based on a prompt. Roblox’s material generator goes a step further — the AI will apply texture to the material to make lighting more realistic.

Meanwhile, the AI code assist will allow users to create code through natural language prompts. In addition to generating code, the tool can also automatically summarize users code to create comments. Stefano Corazza, Head of Roblox Studios, compared the tool to a Roblox tuned Code Pilot.

According to Corazza, the team designed the materials tool for all Roblox players, including those with no coding experience. On the other hand, the coding tool is meant for builders with some coding experience, but will be valuable to both beginners and experts.

Implications of Generative AI for Roblox

Corazza told GamesBeat that both material generation and AI code assist are the first steps of Roblox’s goal to become a creative tool for everyone. Both of these tools allow greater access to the building experience and can help existing developers become more productive.

Ultimately, Roblox positions itself as the most complete and vertically integrated game development solution. To Corazza, its data center, building tools, publishing platform and marketplace to monetize content make Roblox the shortest path to making a game.

“Content has not caught up quite yet with a capabilities of the engine,” Corazza promised.

Some developers had a chance to test drive the tools before today’s opt-in beta launch. “After testing AI Coding, it’s clear to me that this technology will not only make creation dramatically faster and easier, but also expand creators’ skillsets. For us, it will enable us to expand our worlds, making them even more expansive and detailed for users to explore time and time again,” said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, CEO and founder of SuperSocial. “If generative AI can accelerate the pace of development, that would revolutionize how — and how much — we build.”

In the meantime, AI will allow more users to create content in Roblox and iterate on their creations faster. The technology is widely used throughout the company including moderation and translation.

“AI is like when the internet started. It’s going to permeate everything. We’re in the middle of a massive transformation in the industry of digital tools,” Corazza said.