Roblox released it’s 2023 Digital Expression, Fashion & Beauty Trends report this week detailing its users interest in digital fashion, beauty and self-expression. The report shows that Gen Z is becoming more and more interested in outfitting their digital avatars, and some say they enjoy it more than outfitting their physical selves.

The report collected data from over 1,500 Roblox users between the ages of 14 and 26. According to the report’s findings, 56% of the respondents find styling their digital avatar to be more important than styling themselves, up from 42% who answered a question similarly last year. Gen Z users also said that they preferred recognizable brands and 52% of respondents said they’d be willing to spend at least $10 a month on digital fashion.

Manuel Bronstein, Roblox’s chief product officer, said in a statement, “As we build our platform and products for immersive communication and connection, ensuring that people have the broadest set of opportunities to authentically express themselves via their digital identity is front and center for us. We want everyone to be whoever they want to be, and create avatars—and digital fashion—they love.”

According to the report’s findings, users also occasionally change their real styles to reflect the changes of their digital fashion. Up to 42% of Gen Z respondents said they expanded their fashion to reflect their digital style. Up to 84% of respondents said their physical selves were at least somewhat inspired by their digital avatar and 1 in 4 said they try and look like their avatars.

Fashion and beauty brands are some of the most active in the metaverse and digital avatar spaces. e.l.f. Beauty recently launched its own Roblox experience, while Threadless and House of Blueberry join the ranks of the digital brands on the same platform. Outside of the platform, Cocone recently launched its digital fashion brands in the U.S. market.