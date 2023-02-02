Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The National Football League (NFL) announced today that it plans to hold a virtual Super Bowl-style concert within Roblox. The event, backed by Intuit and developed in partnership with GameFam, will star musician Saweetie. It’s set to air on February 10. In addition, the NFL will launch its game Super NFL Tycoon within Roblox on February 4.

According to GameFam, the concert will help promote the upcoming Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The concert will take place within Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City, a social RPG the company launched on Roblox earlier this week. Saweetie’s performance was motion-captured for the event. After the premiere on February 10, the concert will re-air every hour until February 12, the day Super Bowl takes place.

Super NFL Tycoon, the NFL’s Roblox game, puts users in the position of an NFL team owner. It’s apparently meant to simulate the financial aspects of that job, with sponsor Intuit offering educational tools about finance to players.

Ed Kiang, the NFL’s VP of video gaming, said in a statement, “The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl. Working with Roblox has enabled us to create interactive shared experiences and with the virtual concert and Super NFL Tycoon we will unlock deeper fan engagement.”

Ricardo Briceno, GameFam’s CBO, added, “Bringing a cultural moment like the Super Bowl to the metaverse with such innovative partners marks a shift in how brands are coming together to create the next generation of metaverse gaming experiences.”