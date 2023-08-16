We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Starting today, members of Roblox’s UGC Program will be able to sell customized avatar bodies and standalone heads. These new customization options will give players even more ways to express themselves on the platform.

The value of identity expression

Avatars are a key part of the Roblox experience; approximately 40% of its monthly active users visit to update their avatars.

Moreover, this is a key component of the platform’s business. In 2022, 1.8 billion total avatar items were sold on the Roblox Marketplace. Through 2023, the company anticipates creators — including avatar item makers — to earn $800 million.

“On Roblox, your avatar represents your identity and how you express yourself. Bodies and heads are no exceptions to that. By opening this up to the UGC Program and soon anyone on the platform, you will have more options than ever before to have your avatar reflect who you truly want to be on Roblox,” said Manuel Bronstein, chief product officer at Roblox, in a statement to GamesBeat.

Roblox wants to increase access to bodies and heads as they are foundational to identity expression. In a 2022 survey of 1,000 Gen Z users, respondents reported that it was very important to have a full range of skin tones (70%) and body sizes (64%) available.

To remove barriers, bodies and heads will not have upload fees or a minimum price requirement. Additionally, they cannot be sold as limited items.

“There are a number of ways for creators to earn on Roblox and we never stop looking for ways to give them more. With the launch of avatar bodies and heads, creators will have more opportunity to monetize their creativity and express themselves,” Bronstein added.

Like other UGC assets, users will be able to purchase bodies and heads through either the Roblox Marketplace or within experiences. Creators will receive 30% of the proceeds in both cases. If bodies or heads are purchased in an experience, the experience owner will also receive 40%.

Roblox body and head requirements

All bodies and heads will need to meet Roblox’s marketplace policies, technical requirements and community standards. This is particularly relevant for bodies where Roblox is requiring modesty layers to ensure the safety of all community members.

The publisher has provided a number of templates, guides and tools to help creators meet the technical requirements. Bodies must have a head, torso, two arms and two legs, though heads can be uploaded separately. Heads can include up to three assets including the base head itself.

Moreover, there is both a maximum and minimum size requirement for each part. This ensures that all avatars can interact with all Roblox experiences as intended. Additionally, heads will support facial animations which dovetails with Roblox’s vision for the future of immersive communication.

Bodies and heads are designed to be sold separately from other avatar components. Of course, users will be able to combine them with accessories to create a complete and unique look. While this is not available at launch, a Roblox spokesperson confirmed that the company plans to allow heads and bodies to be sold as a group with other components in the future.