Indie developer Zollpa is launching an open beta for its arena shooter, RoboSquad Revolution. Starting today, the game is available for free through Epic Games Store and Steam.

RoboSquad Revolution lets up to 16 players can duke it out in a post-AI dystopia powered by Unreal Engine 5. In this world, robots called Zorans fight for their freedom against sentient miliary and police forces. Zollpa takes the opportunity to satirize current events and figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Parodies of both Zuckerberg and Musk are playable as holographic special attack characters.

It’s finally here!!! Checkout our latest gameplay trailer for our new game – RoboSquad Revolution!!! Download it now on @Steam & @EpicGames pic.twitter.com/yeX2jDlhuB — RoboSquad Revolution (@RoboSquadRevolt) November 1, 2023

“The team at RoboSquad have been working to develop a fresh, visually stunning and

humorous gaming experience that, above all else, is genuinely fun to play. Gamers are looking for something different, and RoboSquad offers a lot of features you won’t see in other shooters,” Aaron Jacobson, CEO of Zollpa, said. “We’re immensely proud of the platform we’ve developed, and are excited to keep building and bettering a game that is enjoyable to both casual and competitive gamers.”

In March 2023, Zollpa announced $3.45 million in seed funding to develop the title. Financier Christopher Burch led the round with former NBA star Aaron Gray, angel investor Charlie Ryan and other VC funds participating.

RoboSquad’s creator partnerships

Through out the game’s early access, Zollpa partnered with esports and lifestyle organization XSET to develop a community. In these early stages, fans tested RoboSquad Revolution and provided key feedback to the developer. This partnership will extend into 2024 to co-produce in-game assets, events and creator partnerships.

RoboSquad features XSET-themed cosmetics.

“RoboSquad intends to disrupt the gaming industry’s standard for player and creator involvement, and redefine what players know about ownership of the gaming experience,” Daniel Budzinski, Zollpa chairman, said. “We’ve got big plans for expansion and advancement alongside emerging technologies, and this is just the beginning.”

RoboSquad plans to launch initially on PC, but plans to support additional platforms like mobile and console in 2024. Zollpa promises more celebrity partnerships to create in-game assets and playable special characters in each partner’s likeness.