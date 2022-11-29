Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Roboto Games announced today it has closed a $15 million round of fundraising. The studio, which is currently hiring for more workers, is working on a new game that supports user-generated content and offers optional NFT ownership.

Roboto is a “remote work-friendly” studio based in San Mateo, California. It was founded by Curt Bererton, CEO, and Mathilde Pignol, CCO. Its new game, codenamed Foragers & Fighters, is a “bite-sized survival/crafting MMO with character collection and optional digital asset ownership.” It will also have a UGC ecosystem. Roboto calls it “Minecraft meets Animal Crossing” on its website.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round, with participation from Ancient8, Animoca Brands, Gumi Cryptos Capital, Harrison Metal Capital, Makers Fund, Merit Circle, and Transcend. Roboto previously raised $4.5 million in funding. Roboto Games plans to use the funds to continue growing the studio.

Roboto’s leaders insist on asset ownership serving the gameplay. According to a blog post on the company’s site: “Our solution is to focus on making a great free to play game that our players love first before adding the option of digital assets. Those players can then choose to collect web3 assets if they want to, or play our games entirely without them and have a great time.”