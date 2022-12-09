Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

During The Game Awards, Psyonix announced a partnership with Lofi Girl for Rocket League’s annual Frosty Fest.

The Lofi Girl channel is known for its extremely popular “lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” stream on YouTube. Players can collect several Lofi Girl inspired cosmetics as a part of the release. Of course, there will be plenty of original music exclusive to the Frosty Fest event from artists Kainbeats, Purrple Cat and Xander.

Rocket League is well known for its music partnerships. Back in 2017, Rocket League partnered with music label Monstercat to produce original music for the title.