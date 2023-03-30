Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Rogue Games said it will launch a Hello Kitty dance game for the Nintendo Switch on April 13.

Rogue Games teamed up with Dabadu Games to create the colorful rhythm title Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade.

In the game, you will join the world’s most popular girl and her 10 iconic Sanrio friends like Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin and more as they bounce their way through a colorful universe and march to the beat of over 40 catchy tunes – including 20 new tracks curated exclusively for the Switch.

In Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade, Switch players will wave their Joy-Cons through 23 different levels while collecting coins, avoiding traps and using upgrades to bring happiness to the world around them. Customize your entourage with accessories like funky hats and sunglasses, then get ready to pose during mid-parade photoshoots.

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade will be available on April 13 for $20 on the Switch. Purchase the game via the Nintendo Store during launch week for a 15% discount.

Rogue’s other games include Arcanium, Monomals, Super Impossible Road, Sprawl and Swordcar.