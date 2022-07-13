Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Roll20 and OneBookShelf announced today they’re merging in a single TTRPG-focused entity. Following this, players will be able to access a large online library on one of the biggest virtual tabletop sites.

OneBookShelf is an online TTRPG vendor, and the company behind DriveThruRPG and other ecommerce platforms. One of the future plans for the joined company is to offer OneBookShelf’s PDF libraries to Roll 20’s players. In the short term, it’s adding PDF support to Roll20.

Ankit Lal, CEO of Roll20 (who will remain as CEO after the merger), said in a statement, “Joining forces with OneBookShelf creates the best place to purchase, peruse, and play TTRPGs online, period. Since 2012, Roll20 has been the industry leader in virtual tabletop gaming, hosting content from some of the biggest publishers in the space, including Wizards of the Coast, Paizo, and Chaosium. With this deal, we gain significant progress on several of our user promises that dramatically improve the VTT and will work together to continue adding new and exciting features to our already industry-leading platform.”

Stephan Wieck, CEO of OneBookShelf, added, “Our mission from the get-go has always been to make it easier for publishers and creators to reach a wider audience of roleplaying fans. By combining forces with Roll20, we empower game makers to present content across a wider variety of formats, whether character creators, virtual tabletop, digital editions, or print. Customers will be able to support their favorite games, in any format they desire, with one economical purchase, and they will be able to use their content on roleplaying’s most trusted platform.” Wieck will join Roll20’s board of directors.