Rooms is launching on iOS as a free mobile app today on a worldwide basis. It lets you create your own 3D rooms and simple games in a browser.
The app lets you create, share and discover rooms that use interative 3D animation.
Rooms comes from a team of ex-Googlers. The startup was backed by $10 million in seed funding led by A16z earlier this year.
To create a room, you can just use drag-and-drop, editable objects or code. That leads to creative play. I’t skind of ilke Minecraft, Roblox and Lego. Jason Toff, who spent 10 years at Google. He took time off and loved to learn how to make 3D animated models.
