Saga, a Layer-1 blockchain protocol and developer ecosystem for Web3 games, has officially launched its incentivized testnet Pegasus.

This marks the first step in a comprehensive launch sequence leading to the full-featured Saga Protocol V1 Mainnet, scheduled for release in early 2024. The launch of Pegasus sets the stage for developers and consumers to unlock the true potential of blockchain technology within the gaming industry, the company said.

Initially unveiled at the Saga Multiverse Summit in August, Pegasus has undergone accelerated development to cater to both Saga’s innovators and partners.

The Saga Protocol offers a comprehensive stack of automated, high-performance, gasless, interoperable, and customizable chains known as Chainlets. The Saga Chainlet Realm, which serves as the primary Realm on the protocol, will be supported by various other Realms in the near future, including those for partners such as Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Celestia, XPLA, and more. The launch of Pegasus introduces configurable Realms right from the start.

The incentivized testnet, Pegasus, features the Saga Chainlet Realm along with essential architectural components necessary for the onboarding of other Realms. These components include the security chain, which acts as the first of many security sources for the Saga protocol, and the platform chain, where developers launch and maintain their Chainlets.

The Chainlet serves as the space where all applications reside and end-user activities take place. Initially, an Ethereum Virtual Machine-based Chainlet will support the extensive Solidity and Ethereum ecosystem, with plans to be VM-agnostic, allowing developers to deploy in their preferred environment.

Saga acknowledges the strength of its community and has introduced an airdrop campaign as part of the Incentivized Testnet launch. Participants, including developers, end users, validators, and community members, who engage in launch quests and exhibit helpful behaviors for the Saga ecosystem, will have the opportunity to receive SAGA tokens.

The first group to receive tokens will be Saga’s Innovators, who are currently building on the Saga platform. Saga also announced Cohort 5, the latest class of innovators joining the ecosystem, bringing the total number of Innovator projects to 282, with over 300 expected by the Mainnet launch in 2024.

Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga, said in a statement, “Saga has the best community any protocol could ask for. Seeing our Innovators showcasing their creativity in this Incentivized Testnet, we are more positioned for success than ever. We have seen incredible gaming apps reach a demo-able state and cannot wait to take them live on the Saga platform. We are fully committed to supporting their growth.”

Liao’s founding team started Saga in 2022 to provide a developer-friendly environment that unblocks creators and enables them to build where blockspace is abundant and simple. With ongoing strategic partnerships and the Innovator Program, Saga has attracted nearly 1,500 developers working on 282 projects within its ecosystem.

As the Saga protocol continues to evolve and the Web3 gaming landscape expands, the launch of Pegasus marks a significant milestone for the San Francisco company.

As part of the Incentivized Testnet launch, Saga is rolling out a campaign whereby developers, end users, validators, and members of their community who participate in launch quests and exhibit helpful behaviors for the Saga ecosystem will be part of an airdrop of SAGA tokens.

The airdrop is not and will not be available to U.S. residents (or persons acting on behalf of U.S. persons). In order to participate in the airdrop, a person or entity must not be a U.S. person as defined in Rule 902 under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or a U.S. person within the meaning Section 7701(a)(30) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. A full terms and conditions for participation in the airdrop will be made available as part of the claims process.