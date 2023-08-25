We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Saga, the Web3 scalability protocol, announced new Web3 technologies that it hopes to boost the fortunes of the game and entertainment industries.

Held during Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Saga’s Multiverse Summit took place aboard a yacht in the Rhine River. The event served as a platform for Saga to introduce its latest developments and initiatives that aim to change the gaming landscape. Saga’s party aboard the yacht was a nice way to wind up my time with the game industry in Cologne.

In less than 12 months, 224 new projects have entered the Saga ecosystem through its innovator program, 80% of which are gaming-oriented.

One of the highlights of the summit was the grand reveal of Pegasus, Saga’s newest iteration of its protocol. Pegasus enables developers to launch fully decentralized dedicated chains, called chainlets, on the Saga platform automatically.

This innovation allows for seamless interoperability among chainlets, Saga’s main chain, and other blockchains through Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Developers now have the ability to move assets and communication across different chains, facilitating limitless performance and scalability.

Moreover, Pegasus offers unparalleled flexibility to developers by introducing customized fee models for chainlets, including support for fixed fee or fee-less options. This empowers developers to focus on creating immersive gaming experiences without being burdened by backend technicalities.

Saga is coming soon.

Saga also unveiled the Saga Ethlet, a remarkable Ethereum scaling solution. Ethlet combines the speed advantages of sidechains with the security of the Ethereum network, providing developers with a user-friendly, one-click deployment process. This innovative solution is set to become a best-in-class option for Ethereum scaling, further enhancing the capabilities of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

“We held our Multiverse Summit during gamescom to reinforce that Saga is the leader for game

development for creators looking to new development platforms, specifically Web3,” said Liao. “It was certainly a labor of love by our team and exceeded our expectations, and we’re especially thankful for all of the partners and attendees who collaborated with us to show the world an entirely new vision for Web3 gaming and entertainment.”

Saga is a Web3 infrastructure protocol that empowers developers to build gaming and entertainment applications with their own dedicated blockspace. Dedicated blockspace ensures high throughput, no dependencies on other applications using Saga, easy upgradability and congestion relief. That is, it gets rid of some bottlenecks holding back blockchain tech from reaching the mainstream.

In addition, gas fees (or those associated with the energy used for transactions) for infrastructure remain predictable and are by default hidden from the end user, Saga allows developers to use any token or currency for their applications. The automated deployment of dedicated blockspace will be secured via interchain security by the same set of validators that underlie the Saga mainnet.

The Multiverse Summit

Saga wants the multiverse to happen.

The two-day event featured a series of major announcements, presentations from renowned industry experts, game demonstrations, and the unveiling of groundbreaking technologies. Liao believes that building the multiverse — which a lot of people also call the metaverse — is better with blockchain.

With over 34 speakers representing top gaming, entertainment, tech, and Web3 companies such as Unity, Samsung, ESL FaceIt Group, and The Sandbox, the Multiverse Summit showcased the convergence of blockchain technology and gaming. I closed out the summit, moderating a session with Liao on board a yacht in the Rhine.

Attendees of the event were treated to immersive experiences and environments aboard the Blue Rhapsody yacht, where they had the opportunity to explore Saga’s games, characters, and storylines. The summit concluded with a fireworks display as the Blue Rhapsody sailed along the Rhine River.

“We are rallying both traditional and web3 gaming around our Saga Multiverse, an ecosystem where developers, creators and storytellers freely collaborate and extend each other’s universes,” Liao said. “Saga has grasped and is spearheading the main contribution of Web3 to the cultural zeitgeist, which is the celebration of freedom and exploration of creative expression, together.”

Saga said it has launched a product set highlighting unique features that game developers won’t find elsewhere. The company’s generative AI initiative, in collaboration with several lighthouse Innovators, showcased the potential for creativity and innovation within the Saga ecosystem. Notable games developed through Saga’s Innovator Program, such as Shrapnel, Cosmic Exodus, and AILAND’s shooter game, were also showcased, underscoring the growing community of developers embracing the Web3 gaming revolution.

“We are beyond excited to share Pegasus with the world, as it adds unparalleled flexibility, security and customized fee models for chainlets including support for fixed fee or fee-less chainlets,” said Jin Kwon, cofounder and CSO of Saga, in a statement. “With Saga, developers can have it all and focus on creating experiences, not how everything is going to work on the back end.”

Saga’s team leaders.

Faster, cheaper and better

Rebecca Liao is CEO of Saga.

The appeal of Saga’s brand new blockchain is that it is faster, cheaper, better, Liao said.

“We wanted to make something that was automated, gasless and permissionless — and high performance,” she said.

She said that gaming became the growth center and it badly needed sound infrastructure. Game companies came to Saga to get their own blockspaces, and not be dependent on others for their technologies. While Saga wasn’t founded for gaming, that is where the money came from.

“It was too good an opportunity to pass up,” she said.

She said the company is setting up its testnet to check the scalability of the network, in preparation for the launch of the mainnet later this year. Liao said she wanted to find ways to increase decentralization. dSo the company is looking for more validators. She wants the system to be performant, elastic, scalable and more. She thinks the costs will be low at about $500 per chain per month — a low price for the industry. And she thinks the company has a better way to structure its token.



As for blockchain skeptics, she is not sure if they can be turned into believers. Selling cycles for such deals can be too long. So it could make sense to lean into areas of strength, like user-generated games.

“We know that product market fit doesn’t come from preaching,” Liao said. “You want to get the gaming community.”

Focusing on its success routes is important, like trying to get more Asians to the platforms, as they were more experimental in the past.

“You go where you have the biggest platform,” she said.