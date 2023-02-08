Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sega showed up during today’s Nintendo Direct to reveal Samba de Amigo: Party Central. It will launch on June 30 for $40.

The original Sambe de Amigo launched for the Dreamcast. The unique music rhythm game had players shaking maraca controllers to the beat of a mix Latin music, pop song and even some tunes from other Sega games (like the too-good-for-this-planet theme from Burning Rangers).

A Wii version came out in 2008. It used the motion-sensing Wiimotes instead of maraca controllers, which wasn’t nearly as much fun. Since then, the series has been relatively dormant, although Amigo, the happy, dancing monkey character that serves as the series’ star, has showed up in other Sega games like Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed.

Party Central releases this summer. Like the Wii game, this won’t use maraca controllers, instead having players use Joy-Cons.