Samsung Electronics America announced the expansion of its self-repair program to from mobile devices to PCs, including five new Galaxy devices.

The expanded program now features genuine repair parts for the Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch PCs, as well as the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra family of products.

In collaboration with iFixit, the online repair community, Galaxy Book owners will have access to seven authentic components to take repair into their own hands. This includes the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber foot.

Those interested can access online guides provided on iFixit.com. We’ll see if this puts pressure on rival Apple to do more on the self-repair front, which has become a kind of consumer movement.

“The Self-Repair program has exceeded our expectations and we hear one resounding message: people want more models. Enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs,” said Mark Williams, vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. “People want to get more out of their devices and need durable products that last. Samsung is committed to offering Care options that meet their needs.”

Similar to the Galaxy S20 and S21 series and Tab S7+, Galaxy S22 series owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. The addition of these new models gives Samsung consumers the added convenience and choice to get more out of their devices and live more sustainably by extending the life of their products.

Both Galaxy Book Pro and S22 series self-repair kits are available for purchase starting today.

The expansion of the Self-Repair program is part of Samsung’s overall effort to provide convenient,

accessible and quality care so people can keep their Samsung mobile devices, PCs, consumer electronics and home appliances up and running.

Samsung has achieved No. 1 ratings for “Overall Product Quality and Service” for TVs, Home Appliances and Mobile Phones in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. The Index, which surveys customers rating their own appliances, recognizes industry leaders for their excellence in product quality, service repair, mobile app reliability and warranty coverage.

As part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to consumers, the company is continuing to invest in its

technical training centers, technician training programs and national skills competition, as well as increasing its service network coverage with authorized technicians. It’s also making it easy to recycle old tech for free with 1,700 drop-off locations across the country.