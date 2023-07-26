Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

If you’re a gaming nerd, Samsung‘s launch of its new Galaxy products today at its Unpacked event may catch your attention. The devices include its new Galaxy Tab tablets, its flip and foldable Galaxy Z smartphones, and its Galaxy Watch6 devices.

Galaxy tablets

For the first time on a Galaxy tablet, advanced vapor chamber technology helps power streaming, gaming or video editing marathons. Following close collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners such as Tencent, Galaxy Tab S9 users will benefit from optimized large-screen gaming experiences.

Galaxy Tab S9 series is also the most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup ever with an internal vapor chamber custom engineered for the high-intensity demands of a tablet. New two-way heat dissipation helps enable and sustain better performance over a longer usage period.

The new Samsung Galaxy tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra — range from 11-inch screens to 14.6 inches. They have dynamic AMOLED 2X screens that run at 60 hertz to 120 hertz.

The cameras facing the front and reear range from 12 megapixels to 13 megapixels. Storage includes 8GB to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, with microSD slots for expansion.

The tablets use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processors, and the batteries range from 8,400 mAh to 11,200 mAh. For sound, the tablets have quad stereo speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos. The tablet prices range from $800 to $1,200.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ main screen with a 120-hertz adaptive refresh rate. The Infinity Flex display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 with a 22:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60-hertz display at 720 x 748 resolution.

The foldable has a 10-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel rear ultra-wide dual camera. It has a 4-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and 8GB of of RAM with 256GB to 512GB of storage. It has a 3,700 mAH dual battery and it can get a 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 25-watt adapter.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen with dynamic AMOLED 2X. Its Infinity Flex display has a resolution of 2176 x 1812 and 120-hertz adaptive refresh rate. The cover screen has a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with a dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2316 x 904) and a 120-hertz adaptive refresh rate.

It has a cover camera, under-display camera and a rear triple camera. The latter includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. It has 12GB of RAM with a range of 256GB to 1TB of internal storage. It has a 4,400 mAh dual battery.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at $1,000 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at $1,800. The latter is what you might pay for a decent gaming PC.

Galaxy Watch6

Samsung also launched its Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Those devices have dual-core 1.4GHz processors and up to 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. Those are pretty sophisticated computers in their own right. The battery lasts 30 to 40 hours. The watches range in price from $300 to $400. Most of the applications on the watches have to do with fitness and health, like measuring your sleep.