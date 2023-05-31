Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Samsung announced today that it has partnered up with two new partners on its Gaming Hub. The two new partners, Blacknut and Antstream Arcade, with their combined libraries bring the total number of games playable on Samsung Gaming Hub to over 3,000. Both are rolling out to Gaming Hub users starting today.

The company announced the two services would join the Gaming Hub last November. Blacknut is a cloud streaming service that currently offers access to around 500 games for a monthly subscription fee, including Saints Row, Lords of the Fallen and WRC 9. Similarly, Antstream Arcade offers access to 1,400 classic games for its own monthly fee. Blacknut is currently offering Samsung users a free trial, while Antstream is offering a discount.

Mike Lucero, Samsung’s head of product management for gaming, said in a statement, “Samsung Gaming Hub offers players more ways to access the titles they love and discover new ones to play from our game streaming partners, no console required. With Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, we’ve made games even easier to jump into. Now all you need to do is pick up your Samsung TV remote to enjoy great games like ‘Pac-Man’ and ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, or pair your Bluetooth controller to access thousands of world-class games across genres.”

Antstream and Blacknut join several other cloud gaming services on Samsung’s Hub. These include Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and Utomik.