Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Samsung announced that, starting next week, it’s rolling out support for its Gaming Hub on older TVs. This means that those who own a 2021 Samsung Smart TV will soon have access to multiple cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud and Amazon Luna.

Samsung announced the new platform earlier this year. Its conceit is that users can play games via the cloud gaming services, no console required. So far, the service boasts Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, Utomik and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

When the platform first launched, it was only available on certain 2022 Samsung screens. Now the company is expanding into certain 2021 models as well. Microsoft also announced today that it’s adding rumble support for controllers who play via the Gaming Hub.

One of the services that was on the Samsung Gaming Hub was Stadia, which Google has since shuttered (it officially goes offline next January), so the app will no longer available on the Gaming Hub. However, users won’t be down a service for long, as Antstream Arcade and Blacknut Cloud Gaming will launch on the Hub sometime in 2023.