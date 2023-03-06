Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Samsung said it is now selling the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor for $1,000 in the U.S.

The monitor is available for purchase online and at select retailers in the US. The 43-inch monitor is Samsung’s first flat, quantum mini LED monitor for both PC and console gamers.

The Odyssey Neo G7 delivers high picture quality with a 144Hz refresh rate and a one-millisecond response time for a responsive gaming experience.

It is built with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology with Quantum Mini LEDs for controlled brightness and better contrast.

The Samsung Game Bar lets players quickly view and customize screen settings such as frames per second, high-dynamic range and variable refresh rate.

And the Flex Move Screen lets players adjust screen size between 20 inches and 43 inches. It also lets them switch the screen aspect ratio from 16:9 to 21:9.