Samsung Electronics unveiled a fleet of new monitors, including a 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved display aimed at delivering lifelike gaming imagery.

On the eve of CES 2023, Samsung has new offerings in the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups. Samsung is targeting the ultra-wide display category with the Odyssey Neo G9, the world’s first

single monitor with dual ultra-high definition resolution. It will launch later this year.

“We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “CES is the perfect place to showcase our innovations that can take not only gamers, but also graphic designers or TV fans to the next level, while providing personalized experiences across a range of integrated smart apps.”

Odyssey Neo G9: The first dual UHD gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (Model Name: G95NC) lets gamers see new levels of detail with a wide field of view. The gaming monitor delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen.

Its 1000R curved 57” screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification

to deliver superior imaging in any game environment, from shadows to bright scenes. The Matte Display

reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during the most intense gaming sessions.

It also boasts DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. In addition, the new DP2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.

The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Other models

Samsung’s monitors for CES 2023.

Other models include the the Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC), a new addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio. Its quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1

dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters. For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to

eliminate lagging and skipping. Indeed, gamers will like that.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart

Hub, which allows users to access over-the-top content using an Internet connection, without the need

for a PC. It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and Nvidia GeForce Now, without needing a console or to download games.

The ViewFinity S9 (Model Number: S90PC) is Samsung’s newest addition to its monitor lineup. It features a 5K 27-inch screen and is optimized for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

Its 5,120 x 2,880 resolution combined with its wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, provides true-to-form details, and its average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy also produces precise color representation, even in complicated or nuanced visual environments.

The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections to easily transfer gigantic files of high-resolution video or other large data sets from storage devices to their PC. The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

And there’s the Smart Monitor M8 (Model Number: M80C), which features stylish and slim design and now comes in a new 27-inch size in addition to the existing 32-inch size, both with 4K resolution. It comes in four color options.