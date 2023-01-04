Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jong-Hee (JH) Han, head of the DX (Device eXperience) Division, led a keynote where the company showed its vision for net zero emissions by 2050 as well as television for the visually impaired.

Han said Samsung would hit 100% renewable energy and net zero emissions by 2050, and the DX division (which makes TVs, phones, and appliance) would hit 100% renewables by 2027 and net zero emissions by 2030.

Samsung gave a preview of Relumino Mode, which will come to select 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs this year to make content viewing possible for people with vision impairment. Relumino Mode highlights outlines and improves contrast and color so that content is clearer and easier to enjoy.

In addition, Samsung also displayed a new pair of Relumino glasses, which first debuted at CES 2018

as part of its startup acceleration program C-Lab project, as well as its mobile app to make the visual

experience better and more personalized.

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

The company also showcased next-generation innovations and technologies using the latest artificial

intelligence (AI). Those experiences enabled by spatial AI – like in the JetBot AI+ – are laying the groundwork for better in-home experiences specific to the dimensions and environment of your home.

JH Han of Samsung speaks at CES 2023.

The connected experience is also extending to your commute. Marcus Futterlieb from Harman unveiled

Samsung and Harman’s plans to inject a new level of intelligence, personalization, and convenience

into the in-cabin experience (ICX). Harman Ready Care uses machine learning to gather and process data from the car’s sensors to measure driver drowsiness and distraction, providing tailored interventions to mitigate risks and help improve the well-being of the driver.

Han said Samsung Electronics is devoted to a vision for a “calmer connected world” through tech that enhances the lives of people with smarter and more intuitive experiences. That connected world will also be more sustainable, he said in the company’s press event at CES 2023.

Samsung’s SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode will use less energy.

“We recognize our vision is a big one,” said Han. “It’s about solving real challenges today and understanding consumers’ future needs and aspirations. It will take time, innovation, and cooperation

with partners worldwide. But we are committed to achieving it, and already getting started.”

Samsung announced that many of its TVs and smartphones use recycled materials, including recycled

plastic from discarded finishing nets, while the company’s home appliances, memory and 5G radio

network chipsets are contributing to energy savings for customers. In addition, Samsung’s connected

services, such as SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode, are also helping consumers save energy

and cut costs while lowering their overall climate impact.

Samsung also partnered with Patagonia, a leader in outdoor clothing, to discuss a partnership to combat the issue of microplastics – the tiny particles often found in clothes and released into oceans, lakes, and rivers through the laundry. Vincent Stanley, director of philosophy at Patagonia, said the companies have developed a new wash technology called the Less Microfiber Cycle, currently being incorporated into Samsung washing machines, which can reduce microplastic release by 54% during a laundry cycle.

Like the Less Microfiber Cycle, Samsung and Patagonia recently developed the new Less Microfiber Filter, which reduces microplastic discharge by preventing them from escaping into the ocean at the end of a wash cycle.

Samsung also said its SmartThings Home Monitor and SmartThings Pet Care can monitor and share alerts for anything out of the ordinary – for people and pets.

TVs and Hue lighting

The focus on connected experiences also extended to unveiling new partnerships, including a collaboration with Philips Hue. Jasper Vervoort, general manager at Philips Hue, discussed a new way to sync the content from Samsung TVs with Philips Hue lighting through the Philips Hue Sync TV app, which can be downloaded from the app store on Samsung TVs. This is the first solution to sync lighting and content from Samsung TVs without additional hardware.

With more devices connected than ever, Samsung also detailed how security and privacy innovations

will be keys to building connected device ecosystems. Samsung Knox Matrix will conveniently and safely sync credentials across devices, while protecting sensitive information via multi-layered mutual monitoring enabled by private blockchain technology.

Samsung also launched a new Android smartphone, the Galaxy A14 5G, which has a long-lasting battery, better selfie quality, and expandable storage. The $200 smartphone is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the Galaxy family. It has a 13-megapixel front camera and a triple-lens rear camera and it has built-in health-tracking features.