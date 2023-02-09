Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Scopely announced this week that it has appointed Eric Wood as its new senior vice president of publishing. Wood joins the company after having served as SVP of global strategic partnerships at Activision Blizzard and global vice president of strategic partnerships at Nike.

Tim O’Brien, Scopely’s CRO and board member, said in a statement about the appointment, “Eric’s diverse experience and entrepreneurial mindset are a natural fit for Scopely’s culture of innovation, autonomy and collaboration. With a proven track record of leadership excellence across high-performing global businesses, Eric will play an instrumental role in growing and strengthening Scopely’s strategic partnerships amid its continued growth.”

Scopely’s 2022 included several major acquisitions and investments. In September, it acquired the mobile game Stumble Guys. Earlier in the year, it launched its own mobile title, Kingdom Maker.

More recently, the company collaborated with Hot Wheels and the NFL to bring themed additions to Stumble Guys. Scopely also invested $20 million in Burlingame Studios in 2022 and $50 million in three other studios in 2021.